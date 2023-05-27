All Sections
Website of Russian Patriarch Kirill's residence "blesses" Ukrainian counteroffensive

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 May 2023, 18:55
Website of Russian Patriarch Kirill's residence blesses Ukrainian counteroffensive

Еhe official website of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill's residence in Peredelkino has been hacked into.

Source: Patriarch Kirill's website; Ukrainska Pravda

 
SCREENSHOTS OF THE WEBSITE: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Details: The main page of the official website of the Patriarch’s residence in Peredelkino near Moscow contains texts in support of the Ukrainian army's counter-offensive and plays a video released earlier by the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Quote: "Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia blesses the Ukrainian Armed Forces' counter-offensive."

More details: It also contains the text of a prayer for the Ukrainian counter-offensive in Ukrainian: "Oh Lord God of strength, God of our salvation, You alone work miracles. Look in mercy and compassion on the humility of Your servants and listen to us in humanity and have mercy on us, as our enemies have gathered against us to destroy us and destroy our state and our holy places. Help us, oh God, our Saviour, and liberate us, for the glory of Your name, and may the words spoken by Moses be fulfilled: be brave, stand firm, and see salvation from the Lord, for the Lord fights for us. Glory to Ukraine!"

 
 

The website also contains the captions "We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine", "Victory is for God and Ukraine", "Support the Armed Forces and Ukraine", etc.

