Occupiers unsuccessfully tried to advance on Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts – General Staff report

On Saturday, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts; seven attacks were repelled on the Marinka front.

Details: In total, during the day, the Russians carried out 10 airstrikes and about 30 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. The probability of missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

The Russians continue to focus their main efforts on attempts to completely seize Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. During this day, units of Ukrainian defence forces repelled 13 Russian attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of formation of offensive groups have been detected.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out an airstrike in and around Vovchansk of Kharkiv Oblast, carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Zarutske, Hlukhiv, Buniakyne, Katerynivka, Obody, Myropillia in Sumy Oblast, as well as Basove, Buhaivka, Hoptivka, Lukiantsi, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Tykhe, Khatnie in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out an airstrike in and around Kyslivka of Kharkiv Oblast. Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar fire.

During the day, the Russians did not conduct offensive operations on the Lyman front. Nevske and Bilohorivka of Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne of Donetsk Oblast were subjected to artillery shelling.

On the Bakhmut front, during the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions west of Khromove. Vasiukivka, Pryvillia, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne and Pivnichne of Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians carried out offensive actions towards the settlements of Sieverne and Pervomaiske but were unsuccessful. They carried out artillery shelling on the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks in the area of the city of Marinka. At the same time, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda of Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians shelled the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Shakhtarske, and Velyka Novosilka.

The Russians continue to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They carried out airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Chervone of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Zmiivka of Kherson Oblast. They shelled the settlements of Vremivka, Vilne Pole, and Novopil of Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Sadove, Antonivka, Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, the Russian occupiers continue to adapt local medical facilities to their needs. Recently, additional beds and equipment were delivered to the Railway Hospital, where wounded invaders are treated. In addition, the occupiers handed over maternity hospital No. 2 to the Wagner Group.

The Russian invaders cynically continue to carry out the illegal deportation of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast. In some settlements of the Shchastia district, the occupiers announced so-called "recreation" for schoolchildren in summer camps on the territory of the Russian Federation.

During the day, the aircraft of the defence forces made four strikes on areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated, as well as three strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the day, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed three Russian UAVs of different types.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit the area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, two control points, two ammunition storage points and another important military object of the occupiers.

