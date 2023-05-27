All Sections
Ukraine manages to bring back 17-year-old boy deported from Mariupol

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 May 2023, 21:37
Ukraine has managed to bring back 17-year-old Viacheslav, who was forcibly deported by the Russians from the occupied city of Mariupol.

Source: Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

Quote: "This time, 17-year-old Viacheslav has been rescued from the occupiers.

The boy grew up without parents. He studied in Mariupol. The occupiers deported him to Shakhtarsk, Donetsk Oblast.

However, the strong-minded and clever boy found a way to make himself known. There, there was a lot of hard work by volunteers and government agencies. And today Viacheslav has arrived in Kyiv."

Details: The Ministry of Reintegration has noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Service for Children’s Affairs of Desnianskyi District of Kyiv, Alina Dolzhenko who is the chief specialist of the Department of Guardianship/Care, Adoption and Family Forms of Education, Daria Kasianova who is the programme director of SOS Children's Villages Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Children’s Rights Network have been involved in bringing the boy back.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

