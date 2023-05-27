All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine manages to bring back 17-year-old boy deported from Mariupol

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 May 2023, 21:37
Ukraine manages to bring back 17-year-old boy deported from Mariupol

Ukraine has managed to bring back 17-year-old Viacheslav, who was forcibly deported by the Russians from the occupied city of Mariupol.

Source: Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

Quote: "This time, 17-year-old Viacheslav has been rescued from the occupiers.

The boy grew up without parents. He studied in Mariupol. The occupiers deported him to Shakhtarsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

However, the strong-minded and clever boy found a way to make himself known. There, there was a lot of hard work by volunteers and government agencies. And today Viacheslav has arrived in Kyiv."

Details: The Ministry of Reintegration has noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Service for Children’s Affairs of Desnianskyi District of Kyiv, Alina Dolzhenko who is the chief specialist of the Department of Guardianship/Care, Adoption and Family Forms of Education, Daria Kasianova who is the programme director of SOS Children's Villages Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Children’s Rights Network have been involved in bringing the boy back.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
19:45
Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement: