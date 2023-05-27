All Sections
The General Staff published updated data on the losses of Russian invaders

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 May 2023, 22:02
Broken equipment of the invaders, photo by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published updated General Data on the losses of the occupation forces for the entire period of the full-scale war.

Source: General Staff

Quote: "Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some positions of the total losses of the enemy.

We publish adjusted figures, taking into account all currently available clarifications for the previous period from 24 February 2022. We emphasise that the losses are not over the past day. Clarification is always a ‘minus’ somewhere, and a ‘plus’ somewhere. Please understand this."

Details: According to updated data, for the entire period of a full-scale war, as of 27 May, the estimated losses of the enemy were:

  • 206,200 military personnel,
  • 3,794 tanks,
  • 7,449 armoured combat vehicles,
  • 3,414/574 artillery systems/multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 329 air defence systems,
  • 313/298 aircraft/helicopters,
  • 2,990 operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 1,056 cruise missiles,
  • 18 ships/boats,
  • 6,183 vehicles and tankers,
  • 449 special vehicles.

