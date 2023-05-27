All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


The General Staff published updated data on the losses of Russian invaders

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 May 2023, 22:02
The General Staff published updated data on the losses of Russian invaders
Broken equipment of the invaders, photo by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published updated General Data on the losses of the occupation forces for the entire period of the full-scale war.

Source: General Staff

Quote: "Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some positions of the total losses of the enemy.

We publish adjusted figures, taking into account all currently available clarifications for the previous period from 24 February 2022. We emphasise that the losses are not over the past day. Clarification is always a ‘minus’ somewhere, and a ‘plus’ somewhere. Please understand this."

Advertisement:

Details: According to updated data, for the entire period of a full-scale war, as of 27 May, the estimated losses of the enemy were:

  • 206,200 military personnel,
  • 3,794 tanks,
  • 7,449 armoured combat vehicles,
  • 3,414/574 artillery systems/multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 329 air defence systems,
  • 313/298 aircraft/helicopters,
  • 2,990 operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 1,056 cruise missiles,
  • 18 ships/boats,
  • 6,183 vehicles and tankers,
  • 449 special vehicles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
19:45
Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement: