Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: 88 strikes in 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 28 May 2023, 00:32
Strikes, Stock photo from Getty Images

During the past day, the Russians carried out 18 attacks on the hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Sumy Oblast, 88 strikes were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: It is noted that the Velyka Pysarivka, Yunakivka, Miropil, Khotyn, Bilopillia, Krasnopil hromadas were attacked.

On the territory of Velyka Pysarivka hromada, the Russians launched missiles from a helicopter and deployed mortars (8 strikes).

The Yunakivka hromada was attacked from self-propelled guns and mortars (15 strikes).

The Russians hit the Miropil hromada with mortars (11 strikes).

Mortar attacks were recorded in the Khotin hromada (4 strikes). In addition, Russian forces fired an unguided missile from a helicopter.

The Russians fired at the Bilopillia hromada from mortars (12 strikes). They also carried out artillery shelling (10 strikes) and 15 strikes from the automatic grenade launchers.

5 strikes from a mortar were carried out in the Krasnopil hromada.

