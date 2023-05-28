All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence activated in Kyiv and namesake oblast, some targets shot down

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 28 May 2023, 02:12
Air defence activated in Kyiv and namesake oblast, some targets shot down
AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Air-raid warnings were issued in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine on the night of 27-28 May; air defence systems were reportedly activated on the outskirts of the capital.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv

Quote: "Air defence is operating in the region on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Update: Loud explosions were heard in Kyiv. At 02:07, Kyiv City Military Administration once again reported the operation of air defence forces.

Advertisement:

Quote from Klitschko: "Explosions in Kyiv. Information is being updated. Details will follow later.

Air defence is operating in the region, targets are downed."

"Explosions from the direction of Zhytomyr (Ukraine's north – ed.). Services are on their way to the scene."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Update at 02:26: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that, according to preliminary data, the roof of a house in Pecherskyi district of the capital caught fire as a result of fragments falling down.  

Quote: "As for casualties, information is being updated. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
19:45
Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement: