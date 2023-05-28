Air defence activated in Kyiv and namesake oblast, some targets shot down

Air-raid warnings were issued in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine on the night of 27-28 May; air defence systems were reportedly activated on the outskirts of the capital.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv

Quote: "Air defence is operating in the region on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Update: Loud explosions were heard in Kyiv. At 02:07, Kyiv City Military Administration once again reported the operation of air defence forces.

Quote from Klitschko: "Explosions in Kyiv. Information is being updated. Details will follow later.

Air defence is operating in the region, targets are downed."

"Explosions from the direction of Zhytomyr (Ukraine's north – ed.). Services are on their way to the scene."

Update at 02:26: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that, according to preliminary data, the roof of a house in Pecherskyi district of the capital caught fire as a result of fragments falling down.

Quote: "As for casualties, information is being updated. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

