Russians focus on capturing Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts – General Staff report

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 28 May 2023, 06:28
Photo by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that the Russians continue to attempt to occupy the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to capture Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts completely. Over the past day, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 21 enemy attacks."

Details: In total, over the past day, the Russians launched three missile strikes, two of which were delivered from S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems against Kramatorsk, and 13 air strikes. They also fired about 30 times using multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements."

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians conducted an air strike near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. They also fired mortar bombs and artillery shells at Bleshnia, Tymonovychi, Mykolaivka, Zaliznyi Mist, Chaikyne, Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Zarutske, Hlukhiv, Buniakyne, Volfyne, Katerynivka, Obody, Basivka, Myropillia in Sumy Oblast, as well as Basove, Buhaivka, Hoptivka, Lukiantsi, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Tykhe and Khatnie in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the occupiers conducted an offensive near Masiutivka, but failed. They conducted an airstrike near Kyslivka, Kharkiv Oblast. The settlements of Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions over the last day. Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the invaders conducted unsuccessful offensive actions west of Khromove yesterday. Vasiukivka, Pryvillia, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russian occupiers conducted an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Sieverne and Pervomaiske, but failed. They launched an airstrike on Avdiivka and fired artillery at Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka. At the same time, Heorhiivka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast also came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian occupation forces fired at the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Shakhtarske and Velyka Novosilka. 

The Russians continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They carried out airstrikes on the areas of Chervonoht in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Zmiivka in Kherson Oblast. The occupiers shelled the settlements of Vremivka, Vilne Pole, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Kherson, Ivanivka, Sadove and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out four strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, as well as three strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed three Russian UAVs of various types.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, two clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, two ammunition storage points and another important Russian military facility.

