Ukrainian Forces eliminate 400 Russian military personnel over last 24 hours

Russian invaders lost 400 of their soldiers, 3 tanks and 11 artillery systems in Ukraine in the course of the last day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 28 May 2023

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

206,600 (+400) military personnel

3,797 (+3) tanks

7,456 (+7) armoured combat vehicles

3,425 (+11) artillery systems

574 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

329 (+0) air defence systems

313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

298 (+0) helicopters

2,993 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs

1,056 (0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,192 (+9) vehicles and tankers

451 (+2) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

