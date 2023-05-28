All Sections
Ukrainian Forces eliminate 400 Russian military personnel over last 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 May 2023, 08:25
Stock photo by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian invaders lost 400 of their soldiers, 3 tanks and 11 artillery systems in Ukraine in the course of the last day. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 28 May 2023

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 206,600 (+400) military personnel
  • 3,797 (+3) tanks
  • 7,456 (+7) armoured combat vehicles
  • 3,425 (+11)  artillery systems
  • 574 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 329 (+0) air defence systems
  • 313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 298 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,993 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 1,056 (0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 6,192  (+9) vehicles and tankers
  • 451 (+2) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed. 

