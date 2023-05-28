Ukrainian Forces eliminate 400 Russian military personnel over last 24 hours
Sunday, 28 May 2023, 08:25
Russian invaders lost 400 of their soldiers, 3 tanks and 11 artillery systems in Ukraine in the course of the last day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 28 May 2023
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 206,600 (+400) military personnel
- 3,797 (+3) tanks
- 7,456 (+7) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,425 (+11) artillery systems
- 574 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 329 (+0) air defence systems
- 313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 298 (+0) helicopters
- 2,993 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,056 (0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,192 (+9) vehicles and tankers
- 451 (+2) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!