Russian night attack on Kyiv: 1 civilian killed and 1 injured, houses damaged

The Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office has posted photos of the aftermath of Russia's largest attack on Kyiv with the Shahed UAVs: one person has been killed, one has been wounded, and four civilian facilities have been damaged.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The investigation suggests that the Russian forces carried out an air attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on Kyiv at around 01:05 on the night of 28 May.

The Ukrainian capital's Darnytskyi, Holosiivskyi and Pecherskyi districts came under fire. One person has been killed, and one has been injured.

Four civilian targets were damaged, including residential buildings and the cars of local residents.

During the scene inspection, the wreckage of UAVs was found, the type of which is being established.

