Ukraine's invitation to NATO may become a key factor in ending the war – Head of President's Office

The head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, said that the key factor for ending the war could be the invitation of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Alliance.

Source: He said this in an interview with Voice of America, European Pravda reports.

Quote: "Yes, I believe that inviting Ukraine to NATO can be a key factor in ending this war," Yermak said.

Details: According to Yermak, Russia must accept Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Quote: "And it [Russia] won't have a choice. Russia will accept it. Because they changed [our] reality. They were the ones to attack Ukraine," said the head of the Office of the President.

Yermak also stated that joining NATO is not only Ukraine’s wish, but "absolutely such a reality that the modern world, modern Europe, needs."

Quote: "Europe needs a protected world. And that cannot be done without Ukraine," stated the head of the Office of the President.

Regarding security guarantees, Yermak added that Ukraine needs them while on the way to NATO membership. "Because the main guarantee is membership in NATO. Today, NATO is the strongest alliance in the world. Everyone admits that. And I am sure that it will be like that [i.e., Ukraine will have security guarantees as a NATO member state – ed.]," he said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the member states of the Alliance are divided on the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO.

According to media reports, NATO member states are inclined to offer Ukraine an expanded partnership format and thus demonstrate political support but not to give a concrete "roadmap" for accession.

Background:

Following the results of the summit of Ukraine and the Northern European states, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine should become the next member of NATO after Sweden joins the Alliance.

