Ukrainian tennis player booed for not shaking hands with her Belarusian opponent

Marta Kostiuk walks past Aryna Sabalenka after the match on 28 May. Photo by Getty Images

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostiuk has been booed by spectators after a match at Roland Garros in France because she refused to shake hands with her Belarusian rival Aryna Sabalenka.

Source: Suspilne Sport

Details: The tennis match between Ukraine’s Kostiuk and Sabalenka from Belarus, who is playing in international tournaments as a neutral, was one of the main events of the first round of the French Open. The draw brought together two of the world’s top 40 female tennis players in one match: second seed Sabalenka, and Kostiuk, who is ranked 39th. Their head-to-head match took place on Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris.

The match itself lasted just over an hour, with Sabalenka beating Kostiuk in two sets. After the match, Kostiuk ignored her opponent at the net and did not shake her hand.

Spectators at the stadium in Paris reacted by loudly booing the Ukrainian woman.

Even before the start of the match, the tennis players had exchanged comments on their opponents at press conferences. Sabalenka was asked what she thinks when she goes to play against an opponent who has "negative emotions" about her. She replied: "I don't want to waste my energy on such things, it's none of my business. If she hates me, okay, there's nothing I can do about it."

Kostiuk’s response was that she feels no hatred for either Sabalenka or any tennis players from Russia or Belarus.

"In general, I will say this: I have no feeling of hatred towards any of the Russian or Belarusian players. I just don't respect them," Kostiuk replied.

Ukrainian tennis players have not shaken the hands of Russians or Belarusians after full-time matches for more than a year. Sabalenka recalled this before the game, saying that she "understands" Ukrainian players.

