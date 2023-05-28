All Sections
80 occupiers deserted in Lysychansk, 30 Wagner mercenaries near Bakhmut – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 28 May 2023, 19:44
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 80 Russian soldiers deserted in the occupied Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, and about 30 Wagner mercenaries fled in the Bakhmut area.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "About 80 people from the Shtorm-Z unit of the Russian occupation forces deserted in Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast. They voluntarily left their combat positions.

Also, about 30 people from the Wagner Group deserted in the Bakhmut area, they voluntarily left their combat positions too, stealing military equipment."

Details: The General Staff also informs that forced passportization of Ukrainian citizens is underway in the temporarily occupied Nyzhni Sirohozy district of Kherson Oblast. In particular, the Russian occupiers constantly put pressure on the locals, threaten deportation and confiscation of property.

"Yes, local citizens with a Ukrainian passport, driver's licence and technical passport for a vehicle are threatened with confiscation in case of refusal to obtain Russian documents," the report states.

Advertisement: