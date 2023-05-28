All Sections
Russians shell Kharkiv Oblast, woman injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 28 May 2023, 21:43
Russians shell Kharkiv Oblast, woman injured
Aftermath of the shelling of Kharkiv Oblast on 28 May. Photo: State Emergency Service

A local resident was wounded in the Russian shelling of the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on Sunday.

Source: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast 

Quote: "On the afternoon of 28 May, settlements in the Kupiansk district came under intense artillery shelling.

The enemy hit the residential area in the settlement of Petropavlivka, causing a fire with a total area of 60 sq. m to break out on the territory of two outbuildings. Rescue workers quickly put out the fire.

In addition, a local resident, a 74-year-old woman, received shrapnel wounds as a result of the shelling of the residential area in the village of Kucherivka, Kupiansk district."

