Russians shell Kharkiv Oblast, woman injured
Sunday, 28 May 2023, 21:43
A local resident was wounded in the Russian shelling of the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on Sunday.
Source: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast
Quote: "On the afternoon of 28 May, settlements in the Kupiansk district came under intense artillery shelling.
The enemy hit the residential area in the settlement of Petropavlivka, causing a fire with a total area of 60 sq. m to break out on the territory of two outbuildings. Rescue workers quickly put out the fire.
In addition, a local resident, a 74-year-old woman, received shrapnel wounds as a result of the shelling of the residential area in the village of Kucherivka, Kupiansk district."
