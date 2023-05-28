Ukraine strikes Russian targets at least 5 times in Berdiansk

Explosions were heard in occupied Berdiansk on Sunday afternoon – Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Russian positions in the surrounding hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Berdiansk City Military Administration, local telegram channel Berdiansk Today

Quote: "At least five more hits from the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian positions in the Berdiansk hromada!

Advertisement:

Russian air defence showed its inefficiency once again. We rejoice with you and wait for details and official confirmation from the General Staff."

Details: According to Berdiansk Today, "it was very loud in the village of Andrivka, a column of smoke is rising in the area."

Loud noises [strikes – ed.] were also heard thrice in Novotroitske.

A column of smoke was also rising near Berdiansk. Local residents reported that the sounds of explosions were heard from the airport.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!











