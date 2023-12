Explosions rang out in Khmelnytskyi Oblast during a large-scale air-raid warning at night on 28-29 May.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Explosions were heard in the oblast.

Do not film the work of air defence forces and stay in shelters until the all-clear!"

