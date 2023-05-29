All Sections
Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 29 May 2023, 05:00
Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine
An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine after midnight on 28 May. The warning later spread throughout Ukraine and lasted until 05:00 the next morning.

Source: Air-raid warning map

Details: An air-raid warning was initially issued in Kyiv and several other regions.

 

Monitoring social-media pages reported a threat of Shakhed drone attacks, as well as missile-carrier aircraft taking off in Russia.

An air-raid warning means there is a danger of air strikes, and citizens are advised to take shelter or follow the two-walls rule [safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks - ed.]

Update as of 01:21: The air-raid warning map showed the danger of air strikes throughout Ukraine, except in Vinnytsia and western oblasts.

Update as of 01:33: An air-raid warning was issued in Vinnytsia Oblast.

At 01:38, an air-raid warning was issued in Rivne Oblast.

Later, the warning began to spread to other western regions.

Update from 02:47: An air-raid warning was issued in Zakarpattia Oblast, colouring the entire air-raid warning map red (danger of airstrikes).

 

Update from 05:00: An all-clear was given in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, and other regions have followed.

