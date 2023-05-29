Air defence operating in Lviv Oblast
Monday, 29 May 2023, 04:00
Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, reported that air defence forces were operating in the oblast.
Source: Kozytskyi on Telegram
Quote: "Air defence is operating in Lviv Oblast. Do not share any information regarding this. Stay in shelters!"
Background: After midnight on 29 May, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of oblasts in Ukraine, which subsequently spread throughout Ukraine.
