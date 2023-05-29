All Sections
Air defence operating in Lviv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 29 May 2023, 04:00
AIR DEFENCE. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, reported that air defence forces were operating in the oblast. 

Source: Kozytskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence is operating in Lviv Oblast. Do not share any information regarding this. Stay in shelters!"

Background: After midnight on 29 May, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of oblasts in Ukraine, which subsequently spread throughout Ukraine.

