Ukraine's Armed Forces hit 6 Russian command posts and artillery unit

FIGHTERS OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE. PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have struck 18 clusters of Russian manpower and equipment from the sky and the ground, six of their command posts, an artillery unit in its firing position and other important targets.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 29 May

Details: At night, Russian terrorists conducted another large-scale missile and air strike by Shaked drones on Ukraine. Information regarding the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being confirmed.

In total, during the past day, Russian forces carried out 97 airstrikes; in particular, 59 Iranian Shahed attack drones were used. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 58 Shahed drones. In addition, they launched 39 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and on settlements.

Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on attempts to capture Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts completely. Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 19 attacks by the occupiers.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces continue to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. During the past day, they conducted airstrikes on the areas in and around Kindrativka, Basivka, Mohrtsia, Myropillia and Slavhorod in Sumy Oblast and Pletenivka and Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast. They fired mortars and artillery on the settlements of Huta-Studenetska, Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Zaliznyi Mist, Halahanivka, Muravi and Khodyne in Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Demianivka, Khodyne and Manukhivka in Sumy Oblast; as well as Lyptsi, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted an unsuccessful offensive near Masiutivka. They conducted an airstrike near Kyslivka, Kharkiv Oblast. The settlements of Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions over the past day. They conducted airstrikes near Yahidne in Kharkiv Oblast; Serhiivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; and Ivanivka, Spirne, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, during the day, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions northeast of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Ivanivske. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, New-York and Yablunivka in Donetsk Oblast. Vasylivka, Pryvillia, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian shelling.

Russian forces did not conduct any offensive operations on the Avdiivka front. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Vodiane and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. They fired with artillery on Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka. Russian occupiers launched an airstrike near Marinka. At the same time, Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast also came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast. They launched an airstrike near Vuhledar as well as shelled the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka and Shakhtarske.

The Russians continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They carried out airstrikes on the area of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast. The occupiers shelled the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Stepnohrisk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Vesele, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Lvove, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 15 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, as well as six strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed a Russian reconnaissance UAV.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three areas where weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, a Tor anti-aircraft missile system, six command posts, an artillery unit at its firing position and an ammunition storage point used by the occupiers.

