Ukrainian defenders kill 430 occupiers and destroy 61 drones in one day
Monday, 29 May 2023, 08:25
Russia has lost more than 207,000 troops, 7,467 armoured personnel carriers, 3,435 artillery systems and 3,054 drones in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 29 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 207,030 (+430) military personnel
- 3,801 (+4) tanks
- 7,467 (+11) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,435 (+10) artillery systems
- 575 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 331 (+2) air defence systems
- 313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 298 (+0) helicopters
- 3,054 (+61) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,056 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,207 (+15) vehicles and tankers
- 453 (+2) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
