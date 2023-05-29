Ukrainian defenders kill 430 occupiers and destroy 61 drones in one day

Russia has lost more than 207,000 troops, 7,467 armoured personnel carriers, 3,435 artillery systems and 3,054 drones in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 29 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 207,030 (+430) military personnel

3,801 (+4) tanks

7,467 (+11) armoured combat vehicles

3,435 (+10) artillery systems

575 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

331 (+2) air defence systems

313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

298 (+0) helicopters

3,054 (+61) operational-tactical UAVs

1,056 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,207 (+15) vehicles and tankers

453 (+2) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

