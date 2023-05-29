All Sections
Former communist council member who directed Russian missile strikes detained in Zaporizhzhia

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 29 May 2023, 10:43
Ukrainian Security Service counterintelligence in Zaporizhzhia have detained a former communist member of Zaporizhzhia City Council who was "guiding" Russian missile strikes on Ukraine.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "With his guidance, the Russian invaders carried out a series of missile attacks on the city in April and May this year.

At the time, three residents were killed because of the Russian attacks. Thirty private houses were also destroyed, and one of the industrial businesses in the oblast sustained damage."

Details: According to the investigation, the accomplice of the Russians turned out to be an ardent supporter of communism who received six years in prison for planning a coup d'état in Ukraine in 2001.

After being released, he joined the local cell of the banned Communist Party and, in 2015, was a member of Zaporizhzhia City Council for almost half a year.

 

He was also an active member of the pro-Kremlin organisations Union of Soviet Officers and Immortal Regiment.

At the end of 2022, he was recruited by a Russian FSB officer.

The pro-Russian agent formed his informant network in Zaporizhzhia from former "party members".

 

Through them, he received information about active industrial businesses and the technical condition of critical infrastructure.

Then the traitor would personally travel to the area and take photos and videos of Ukrainian facilities.

 

He passed on the information obtained to the Russian Federation, and after the Russian attacks, he "reported" their aftermath to the FSB.

Law enforcement officers found his mobile phones, which he used to communicate with the Russian secret service, during their searches.

A large number of banned communist symbols were also seized from him.

 
 

Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine served him a notice of suspicion under Art.111.2 of the Criminal Code (high treason committed under martial law).

He is currently in custody. The suspect faces life imprisonment.

