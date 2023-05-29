All Sections
Attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 dead and 10 injured in Pokrovsk community

Olena Roshchina, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 29 May 2023, 17:53
Attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 dead and 10 injured in Pokrovsk community

One person was killed and ten people were injured when Russian troops attacked the Pokrovsk hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 29 May [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town or village and adjacent settlements – ed.].

Among the injured is an 11-year-old boy.

Source: Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Serhii Lysak; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Lysak said that the killed woman was 51 years old.

Three of the injured are in severe condition, the rest are in moderate condition.

Most victims were taken to hospitals of Zaporizhzhia Oblast by ambulances.

Quote: "People received gunshot wounds, fractures, lacerations and traumatic brain injuries."

More details: Lysak added that two private houses were destroyed.

A sports complex, other private houses, cars, outbuildings, a store and a gas station were also damaged.

Under the procedural leadership of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into this instance of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

