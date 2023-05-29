All Sections
Russians hit Kharkiv Oblast with Iskander missile: injured people include pregnant woman and two children

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 29 May 2023, 13:34
Russians hit Kharkiv Oblast with Iskander missile: injured people include pregnant woman and two children
The Russians have attacked the town of Kivsharivka in Kharkiv Oblast with an Iskander missile: three elderly women were wounded. A pregnant woman and two children were injured as well.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: Syniehubov said the occupiers launched the missile attack, presumably with an Iskander missile, on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district.

Three elderly women aged 73, 85 and 90 have been wounded. In addition, a pregnant woman, a 14-year-old teenager and a 10-year-old child were injured.

Residential accommodation, two private houses and a gas pipeline were also damaged in the town.

The village of Hlushkivka in Kupiansk district has also been shelled. A 60-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds there.

"All those who were injured have been taken to hospital, and doctors are currently providing them with medical assistance. Emergency services are working at the scene. The information is being confirmed," Syniehubov said.

