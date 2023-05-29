All Sections
Dragon's teeth in Belarus: anti-tank defensive structures stretch out for 2 kilometres near Homieĺ

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 29 May 2023, 18:31
Dragon's teeth in Belarus: anti-tank defensive structures stretch out for 2 kilometres near Homieĺ
Line of dragon's teeth near the village of Kalinina, screenshot from a video

Defensive fortifications were built in Belarus near the border with Ukraine; satellite images of the Planet Labs service show that they stretch for two kilometres.

Source: Belarusian edition of Radio Liberty, Belaruski Hajun

Details: Defensive structures, including dragon’s teeth, appeared near the Belarusian village of Kalinina, 20 kilometres from the border with Ukraine and 10 kilometres from the city of Homieĺ. It is being called the "Khrenin Line" [in reference to Viktor Khrenin, Belarusian Minister of Defence – ed.].

 
Satellite image of defensive structures near Homieĺ. 25 May 2023

A similar line was recently constructed in the occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as in the border regions of Russia. Its main task is to slow down or send enemy armoured vehicles to the desired area, where it is more convenient to destroy them.

The dragon’s teeth are square-pyramidal structures made of reinforced concrete. A video with them appeared in local chats on social media.

 
The dragon’s teeth line to the west of the M8 highway leading from Homieĺ to the Ukrainian border

The total length of the defensive line is about two kilometres (400 metres in the western part and 1,600 metres in the eastern part).

 
The dragon's teeth line east of the M8 highway

Trenches and ditches can be seen to the north, closer to the village.

Most of the trenches are located in close proximity to residential buildings. Some of them were dug at a distance of less than 10 metres from the fences of local residents.

 

Trenches for people and equipment on the edge of the village of Kalinina. 25 May 2023

The exact purpose of the construction of such fortifications is unknown, but they appeared immediately before the start of the so-called meeting of the Military Security and Defence of the Republic of Belarus with the participation of Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin, as well as the leaders and military commissars of the regions in Homieĺ. One of the points of the meeting was the inspection of these structures near the village of Kalinina.

On 26 May, Khrenin, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Belarus, visited this defensive line, and it seems that the "Khrenin Line" was created just in time for the training of territorial defence forces in the city of Homieĺ and Homieĺ Oblast. In the plan of territorial defence exercises, this place is referred to as a "fortified area," notes Belaruski Hajun.

