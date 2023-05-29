All Sections
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff: Timing is the priority, and we have dates

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 29 May 2023, 19:21
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff: Timing is the priority, and we have dates

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Just finished the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. [We discussed – ed.] important questions. Important decisions. The main thing is the deadlines. And the most important thing is that there are answers regarding the deadlines."

The first issue is the front. Zaluzhnyi [Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.], Syrskyi [Commander of Ground Forces], and Tarnavskyi [Commander of operational-strategic group of troops Tavriia] reported on the general operational situation and specific areas.

The second issue: manning new offensive brigades and ensuring fast logistics. Reports of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Infrastructure and Ministry of Strategy and Industry were about this issue.

The third issue: new contracts for the supply of additional missiles, additional air defence equipment, analysis of the work of air defence in recent days, assessment of the damage caused.

Details: Zelenskyi added that appropriate decisions have been made "on all issues".

Advertisement: