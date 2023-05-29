All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff: Timing is the priority, and we have dates

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 29 May 2023, 19:21
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff: Timing is the priority, and we have dates

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Just finished the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. [We discussed – ed.] important questions. Important decisions. The main thing is the deadlines. And the most important thing is that there are answers regarding the deadlines."

The first issue is the front. Zaluzhnyi [Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.], Syrskyi [Commander of Ground Forces], and Tarnavskyi [Commander of operational-strategic group of troops Tavriia] reported on the general operational situation and specific areas.

Advertisement:

The second issue: manning new offensive brigades and ensuring fast logistics. Reports of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Infrastructure and Ministry of Strategy and Industry were about this issue.

The third issue: new contracts for the supply of additional missiles, additional air defence equipment, analysis of the work of air defence in recent days, assessment of the damage caused.

Details: Zelenskyi added that appropriate decisions have been made "on all issues".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Ukrainian Security Council Secretary reacted to Li Hui's words about possibility of negotiations with Russia
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: