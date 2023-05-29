All Sections
Russia loses over 2,000 tanks in war against Ukraine – Oryx monitoring group

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 29 May 2023, 20:44
STOCK PHOTO, ORYX

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost 2,002 tanks – and these are only documented equipment losses.

Source: Oryx monitoring group 

Details: According to the monitoring group, 1,239 tanks have been destroyed, 106 damaged, 113 abandoned, and 544 tanks have been captured.

Note: Only numbers confirmed by photo and video recordings were announced by Oryx. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, as of May 29, Russia has lost 3,801 tanks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

