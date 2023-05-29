Russia loses over 2,000 tanks in war against Ukraine – Oryx monitoring group

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost 2,002 tanks – and these are only documented equipment losses.

Source: Oryx monitoring group

Details: According to the monitoring group, 1,239 tanks have been destroyed, 106 damaged, 113 abandoned, and 544 tanks have been captured.

Note: Only numbers confirmed by photo and video recordings were announced by Oryx. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, as of May 29, Russia has lost 3,801 tanks.

