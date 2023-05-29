All Sections
Moldovan Minister of Interior comments on possibility of Zelenskyy's participation in summit of European leaders

European PravdaMonday, 29 May 2023, 23:23

For security reasons, Moldova will not publicly disclose the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the summit of the European political community, which will be held 1 June in Chișinău.

Source: This was announced by Ana Revenco, Moldovan Minister of Internal Affairs, on the air of ProTV, writes European Pravda with reference to NewsMaker 

As Revenco noted, information about the participation of the Ukrainian president in the summit in Chișinău "should be classified in connection with the immediate safety of Mr. Zelenskyy."

"We respect that requirement," she added.

As of now, almost all of the 47 leaders of European states and European institutions have confirmed their participation in the summit of the European political community, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

This will be the second meeting of the European political community, which will discuss joint efforts for peace in the context of the war in Ukraine and related crises, as well as the protection of democracy, strengthening energy security and the resilience of European states.

The summit of European leaders will be held at a winery, 35 kilometres from Chișinău.

In connection with it, Moldova warned of restrictions on transport, closure of airspace and some international train routes.

Advertisement: