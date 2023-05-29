All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Sumy Oblast with helicopters and missiles: 48 strikes recorded in course of 24 hours

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 29 May 2023, 23:44
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with helicopters and missiles: 48 strikes recorded in course of 24 hours
Illustrative photo: GETTY IMAGES

During the day, 48 strikes were recorded in Sumy Oblast as a result of Russian attacks.

Source: press service of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: During the day, the Russians carried out 10 attacks. 48 strikes were recorded. Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhine, Krasnopil and Bilopillia are among the hromadas  [an administrative unit designating a town, villages or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] that suffered from the Russian attacks.

Advertisement:

The Bilopillia hromada was fired at from automatic grenade launchers from the territory of the Russian Federation 20 times. The invaders also carried out two attacks from mortars and barrel artillery (eight strikes). 

In Esman hromada, three strikes from automatic grenade launchers, missile attacks and two attacks from a helicopter were recorded. As a result, the warehouse of the agricultural enterprise was damaged.

The Russian invaders shelled Velyka Pysarivka hromada with artillery (10 strikes). In Krasnopil hromada, two strikes from mortars were recorded. One mortar strike was carried out in Shalyhine hromada.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron! 



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: