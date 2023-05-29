All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with helicopters and missiles: 48 strikes recorded in course of 24 hours

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 29 May 2023, 23:44
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with helicopters and missiles: 48 strikes recorded in course of 24 hours
During the day, 48 strikes were recorded in Sumy Oblast as a result of Russian attacks.

Source: press service of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: During the day, the Russians carried out 10 attacks. 48 strikes were recorded. Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhine, Krasnopil and Bilopillia are among the hromadas  [an administrative unit designating a town, villages or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] that suffered from the Russian attacks.

The Bilopillia hromada was fired at from automatic grenade launchers from the territory of the Russian Federation 20 times. The invaders also carried out two attacks from mortars and barrel artillery (eight strikes). 

In Esman hromada, three strikes from automatic grenade launchers, missile attacks and two attacks from a helicopter were recorded. As a result, the warehouse of the agricultural enterprise was damaged.

The Russian invaders shelled Velyka Pysarivka hromada with artillery (10 strikes). In Krasnopil hromada, two strikes from mortars were recorded. One mortar strike was carried out in Shalyhine hromada.

