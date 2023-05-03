All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Joint Forces Commander checks situation on border with Belarus: no threat of offensive

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 3 May 2023, 13:33
Joint Forces Commander checks situation on border with Belarus: no threat of offensive
Serhii Naiev, screenshot

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has checked the operational situation on the border with Belarus and assessed the threats of an attack from the neighbouring country.

Source: the command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from Naiev: "The situation in the Northern operational zone is stable and under control. An aviation group of the Russian Federation remains on the territory of Belarus – as well as a Russian group of ground forces with a total number of up to 2,500 people."

Details: The officer added that there is a group of up to 17,000 troops in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

"As of now, there is no threat of ground offensive actions either from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, or from the territory of Kursk and Bryansk oblasts," Naiev emphasised.

He added that the military is doing all they can to be ready to respond appropriately in the event of a threat.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: On 2 May, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, convened a meeting to discuss the security and protection of the state border. He was informed that a "significant aggravation of the situation" is apparently expected.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: