All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Joint Forces Commander checks situation on border with Belarus: no threat of offensive

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 3 May 2023, 13:33
Joint Forces Commander checks situation on border with Belarus: no threat of offensive
Serhii Naiev, screenshot

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has checked the operational situation on the border with Belarus and assessed the threats of an attack from the neighbouring country.

Source: the command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from Naiev: "The situation in the Northern operational zone is stable and under control. An aviation group of the Russian Federation remains on the territory of Belarus – as well as a Russian group of ground forces with a total number of up to 2,500 people."

Advertisement:

Details: The officer added that there is a group of up to 17,000 troops in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

"As of now, there is no threat of ground offensive actions either from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, or from the territory of Kursk and Bryansk oblasts," Naiev emphasised.

He added that the military is doing all they can to be ready to respond appropriately in the event of a threat.

Background: On 2 May, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, convened a meeting to discuss the security and protection of the state border. He was informed that a "significant aggravation of the situation" is apparently expected.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: