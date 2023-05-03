Joint Forces Commander checks situation on border with Belarus: no threat of offensive

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has checked the operational situation on the border with Belarus and assessed the threats of an attack from the neighbouring country.

Source: the command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from Naiev: "The situation in the Northern operational zone is stable and under control. An aviation group of the Russian Federation remains on the territory of Belarus – as well as a Russian group of ground forces with a total number of up to 2,500 people."

Details: The officer added that there is a group of up to 17,000 troops in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

"As of now, there is no threat of ground offensive actions either from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, or from the territory of Kursk and Bryansk oblasts," Naiev emphasised.

He added that the military is doing all they can to be ready to respond appropriately in the event of a threat.

Background: On 2 May, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, convened a meeting to discuss the security and protection of the state border. He was informed that a "significant aggravation of the situation" is apparently expected.

