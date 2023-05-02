All Sections
Lukashenko convenes meeting with security forces as he imagines "aggravation of situation" on border

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 2 May 2023, 11:34
Lukashenko convenes meeting with security forces as he imagines aggravation of situation on border

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has convened a meeting to discuss the security and protection of the state border. He was informed that a "significant aggravation of the situation" is allegedly expected.

Source: Belarusian state-owned media outlet BelTA

Details: Lukashenko stated, as usual, that the situation around Belarus supposedly "remains difficult" and claimed that "NATO's military potential is building up and provocations are taking place near the border".

Quote from Lukashenko: "We could not postpone this meeting; the situation forces us to react to recent developments. Therefore, the government and the security forces have been instructed to prepare serious measures at the border to prevent all sorts of saboteurs from entering the territory of Belarus. Recently, such cases have become more frequent. Therefore, I would like to hear comprehensive proposals regarding counteraction."

Details: Ivan Tertel, Chairman of the State Security Committee, claimed that according to intelligence data, "a significant aggravation of the operational situation that is developing around Belarus is predicted".

Background: Lukashenko is helping Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in his war against Ukraine. It was from the territory of Belarus that the Russians invaded the north of Ukraine in February 2022. Lukashenko has also made Belarusian territory available for the deployment of Russian weapons. Missiles have been launched from the territory of Belarus at settlements in Ukraine. Russian military personnel receive medical treatment in Belarus and are trained there. Belarus is also preparing sites for the deployment of Russia's strategic nuclear weapons.

Lukashenko is attempting to justify all these actions with some mythical threat from NATO countries. At the beginning of the Russian invasion, Lukashenko even claimed that Ukraine was preparing to attack Belarus and even promised to show a map. Of course, he did not have any maps to show, and Lukashenko's nonsense has provided fodder for many jokes and memes.

Lukashenko occasionally gathers the security forces together and discusses the "threat at the borders".

