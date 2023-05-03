All Sections
Russians hit Kherson railway station

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 3 May 2023, 14:28
Russians hit Kherson railway station
Railway station "Kherson", photo "voice of Ukraine"

Russian invaders attacked the railway station in Kherson on Wednesday afternoon. One person was killed and three others were wounded.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Kherson railway station. So far one person is known to have been killed and three civilians were wounded."

Details: Prokudin said an ambulance was also damaged. Fortunately, the medics were not injured.

Search and rescue services are working at the scene.

Update: The Ukrainian national railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia later added that a passenger carriage was hit at Kherson station. The conductor was injured and is receiving medical assistance.

At the time of the attack, boarding had not begun, and the passengers were in a safe shelter.

The train to Lviv with 116 passengers on board has now left Kherson with a 14-minute delay.

The carriages damaged by the attack will be promptly replaced at Mykolaiv station.

Background: Around 11:00 on Wednesday, Russian occupiers attacked the only mall open in Kherson, killing three people and injuring five.

On Wednesday afternoon, Russian troops attacked Stepanivka, Kherson Oblast, with multiple-launch rocket systems. Three employees of the regional power company were killed in the attack while they were carrying out repairs.

