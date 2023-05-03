Ukraine's Defence Ministry releases video of HIMARS in storage: "You haven't destroyed a single one"

Screenshot from the video by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has released a video showing how the American multiple-launch rocket systems HIMARS are stored and reported that not a single HIMARS system has been destroyed yet.

Quote: "Russian soldier, my name is Captain HIMARS, and I keep my word. I don’t strike the barracks in sectors from which I receive the coordinates of armoured military equipment and ammunition depots.

They [the Russian government – ed.] keep lying to you, saying that there are practically no HIMARS systems left. Take a look at the conditions we store them in. These are military facilities built back in Soviet times. They can withstand nuclear strikes. Not a single HIMARS system has been destroyed since the beginning of the war.

Russian soldier, keep sending me target locations so that death does not take you by surprise."

