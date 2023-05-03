All Sections
Issue of supplying Ukraine with F-16 jets is not closed – Danish PM

European PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 20:13
Issue of supplying Ukraine with F-16 jets is not closed – Danish PM

Mette Frederiksen, the Danish Prime Minister, has said that the allies are continuing their discussions on the possibility of supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Frederiksen during a joint briefing with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of the Nordic countries in Helsinki, the correspondent of European Pravda reports

Quote: "When it comes to fighter jets, this is an issue that we have been discussing for some time... This is a difficult task, and this is a difficult question, but the discussion is still ongoing. On the part of Denmark, we have not yet closed this [question. - ed.]," said Frederiksen.

Details: In the Danish Parliament, there are supporters who believe their country should follow the example of Poland, which has provided its fighters to Kyiv, and send its F-16s to Ukraine, which are set to be gradually replaced by F-35s.

The Danish Air Force currently uses F-16 fighters, but in the autumn of 2023 they will begin to replace them with more modern F-35s.

Background: 

Advertisement: