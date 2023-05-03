All Sections
US allocates US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 21:45
US allocates US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
On Wednesday, the US Department of Defence announced the allocation of another US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the Pentagon's press release

Details: The new US military aid package is allocated by presidential authorisation from the Pentagon's warehouses and contains, among other things, additional ammunition for the HIMARS systems provided by the United States, additional howitzers, artillery and mortar shells, as well as anti-tank weapons that Ukraine uses to counter unprovoked Russian aggression.

In addition, the military aid includes TOW anti-tank guided missiles, AT-4 and Carl Gustaf anti-armour missile systems, and for the first time, Hydra-70 unguided aircraft rockets, as well as small arms and ammunition, trucks and trailers for transporting heavy equipment.

Quote: "The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the release said.

This is the 37th package of assistance from the Pentagon for Ukraine since the beginning of the war in February 2022, with the total amount of US military assistance standing at about US$36 billion.

Previously: US officials said the weapons and equipment provided would help Ukraine break a long-lasting deadlock it has faced due to heavy fighting in the east of Ukraine, in particular around the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement: