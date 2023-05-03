All Sections
Zelenskyy leaves for Netherlands

European PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 23:26
Zelenskyy leaves for Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo published by the President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heads to the Netherlands after a brief visit to Finland.

Source: This was reported by several Dutch media, in particular ANP and RTL Nieuws, writes European Pravda

The reports drew attention to the fact that a Dutch government plane left Helsinki on Wednesday evening, where the Ukrainian president was on a visit, and that he had already landed at Schiphol International Airport.

According to RTL Nieuws, Zelenskyy will give a speech in The Hague on Thursday titled "There is no peace without justice." The location for his speech was probably chosen because it is the site of the International Criminal Court, which issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and the Russian Commissioner for Children.

NOS draws attention to the fact that on 4 May, the Netherlands celebrates the Day of Remembrance of the victims of the Second World War and subsequent armed conflicts, but suggests that the visit of the Ukrainian president was not timed to this date.

For Zelenskyy the visit to the Netherlands will be the first not only since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but also as president in general.

On Wednesday 3 May, Volodymyr Zelenskyy unexpectedly visited Finland to participate in the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit of leaders and a series of bilateral meetings.

The German media add that the president of Ukraine was supposed to visit Germany on 13 May at the invitation of his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, but after the leak of information on the Ukrainian president’s trip, his visit is uncertain. 

