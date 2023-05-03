All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy leaves for Netherlands

European PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 23:26
Zelenskyy leaves for Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo published by the President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heads to the Netherlands after a brief visit to Finland.

Source: This was reported by several Dutch media, in particular ANP and RTL Nieuws, writes European Pravda

The reports drew attention to the fact that a Dutch government plane left Helsinki on Wednesday evening, where the Ukrainian president was on a visit, and that he had already landed at Schiphol International Airport.

According to RTL Nieuws, Zelenskyy will give a speech in The Hague on Thursday titled "There is no peace without justice." The location for his speech was probably chosen because it is the site of the International Criminal Court, which issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and the Russian Commissioner for Children.

NOS draws attention to the fact that on 4 May, the Netherlands celebrates the Day of Remembrance of the victims of the Second World War and subsequent armed conflicts, but suggests that the visit of the Ukrainian president was not timed to this date.

For Zelenskyy the visit to the Netherlands will be the first not only since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but also as president in general.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On Wednesday 3 May, Volodymyr Zelenskyy unexpectedly visited Finland to participate in the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit of leaders and a series of bilateral meetings.

The German media add that the president of Ukraine was supposed to visit Germany on 13 May at the invitation of his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, but after the leak of information on the Ukrainian president’s trip, his visit is uncertain. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: