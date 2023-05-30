Aftermath of attack on Kyiv: destruction in various districts, one person killed

On the night of 29-30 May, the Ukrainian air defence forces shot down over 20 Russian drones over Kyiv. In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, fragments fell and damaged a multi-storey residential building, killing one person,hospitalising four others and damaging buildings and cars in different parts of the city.

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration has reported that there are casualties and destruction in different districts of Kyiv as a result of the fragments falling down:

Holosiivskyi district: the debris fell on a multi-storey residential building, causing a fire on the top two floors. More than 20 residents were evacuated. One person was killed and three others were injured. The ceiling between floors is likely to have been destroyed. Search and rescue operations are underway to find people under the possible rubble.

Pecherskyi district: debris damaged cars.

Darnytskyi district: a private house caught fire as a result of falling debris, and parked cars have also been damaged.

Dniprovskyi district: burning debris fell on the green area.

Podilskyi district: debris fell on non-residential buildings.

Sviatoshynskyi district: debris fell on the territory of one of the businesses.

Klitschko has said that, in addition to the multi-storey residential building in the Holosiivskyi district where the fire occurred, another residential building has been damaged. The mayor has noted that emergency workers have evacuated 20 people from the building.

The mayor has also said that a total of four victims have been taken to the hospital in the Holosiivskyi district, and three more have been treated on the spot.

The Kyiv City Military Administration has stressed that emergency services are working at all scenes, and the data on victims and damage is being updated and clarified.

According to preliminary information from the Kyiv City Military Administration, over 20 Russian drones were shot down over Kyiv at night.

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "This last air attack, the 17th since the beginning of the month, was presumably carried out exclusively with Shahed loitering munitions. The attack was large-scale, coming from different directions and in several waves. The air-raid warning lasted almost three hours.

According to preliminary data, more than 20 Ruscists’ drones were destroyed by air defence assets and personnel in Kyiv's airspace".

