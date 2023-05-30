Drone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

Russian media have reported that drones attacked two high-rise buildings on the night of 29-30 May.

Source: Russian Telegram channels SOTA, Baza; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti on Telegram

Details: According to Baza, the explosion rang out at around 04:00 in a high-rise building on Atlasova Street in New Moscow.

It was reported that the incident took place on the 25th floor, and windows were blown out in several apartments.

Baza wrote that residents of the building where the explosion took place discovered an object similar to the wing of a drone. According to the police, as Baza noted, it could have been the cause of the explosion.

According to SOTA, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Baza also reported that bomb disposal experts and Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers are working at the scene of the explosion in the high-rise building.

Preliminary reports suggest that, as Baza noted, it could be a drone flying from Kaluga Oblast towards Moscow that crashed into the house.

It was noted that the UAV was probably flying at an extremely low altitude and crashed into a house in the area of the mechanical floor.

According to the information from RIA Novosti that refers to a source in Russian emergency services, UAVs struck two residential buildings in Moscow on the night of 29-30 May. There were no casualties.

It is noted that one drone hit the top floors of a residential building at 98 Profsoyuznaya Street, destroying the facade and glazing of the building. The second drone hit a 24-storey residential building on Atlasova Street in New Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that several buildings in Moscow have been slightly damaged by the UAV attack, and no one has been seriously injured, TASS reported.

Sobyanin also said that for safety reasons, residents of several entrances in two buildings that were hit by a UAV had been evacuated while emergency services were working, RIA Novosti reported.

