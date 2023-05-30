Ukrainian defenders repel 27 Russian attacks in a day – General Staff report

On 29 May, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 27 Russian attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 30 May

Quote: "Last night, the enemy attacked the territory of Ukraine again, using Iranian-made Shahed attack UAVs. Information on the consequences of this attack is currently being clarified.

Over the past day, Russia launched two large-scale missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

Last night, the enemy used Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles and Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. The assets and personnel from the air commands, in cooperation with the air defence of other units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, destroyed 36 out of 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 30 out of 38 Shahed attack UAVs.

Yesterday afternoon, the enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles from the Iskander tactical missile system against civilian and critical infrastructure in the city of Kyiv. The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 11 out of 11 missiles.

In total, the enemy carried out 62 air strikes and fired 54 times from multiple-launch rocket systems over the past day. Unfortunately, there were civilian casualties, and private houses and other infrastructure were damaged.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts fully. Over the past day, the Defence Forces repelled 27 enemy attacks."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains stable, with no signs of offensive groups forming.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continued to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. They conducted an airstrike near Milove in Kharkiv Oblast. The occupiers also fired mortar bombs and artillery shells at Seredyna-Buda, Pavlivka, Katerynivka, Shevchenkove and Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast; Udy, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Morokhovets, Ternova, Izbytske, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Pletenivka, Tykhe, Vovchanski Khutory, Mala Vovcha, Varvarivka, Budarky, Zemlianky and Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the occupiers conducted an offensive near Masiutivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast, but failed. They carried out an airstrike near Stelmakhivka. The settlements of Kolodiazne, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, Hlushkivka, Berestove and Bohuslavka in Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions over the last day. They carried out a missile attack near Lyman and airstrikes near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Siversk and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Spirne in Donetsk Oblast, came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the invaders did not conduct offensive actions yesterday. They launched an airstrike near Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast. Vasiukivka, Kramatorsk, Tykhonivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russian occupiers did not conduct any offensives. They launched airstrikes on Avdiivka and Vodiane. The Russians also fired artillery at Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka. The Russians launched an airstrike on Heorhiivka. The settlements of Marinka and Heorhiivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian occupation forces carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Vuhledar and Prechystivka. They also fired at the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka and Shakhtarske.

The Russians continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They carried out airstrikes on the areas of Huliaipole and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The occupiers shelled the settlements of Vremivka, Zelene Pole and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Kherson, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Kozatske, Burhunka, Lvove, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Komyshany, Dniprovske and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 15 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment. They also destroyed four Russian reconnaissance UAVs of various types.

Moreover, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, an ammunition storage point, three air defence systems and three other important Russian military facilities.

