Russians intensify counterintelligence measures in occupied Skadovsk district – General Staff

The occupiers are conducting massive raids to find local residents cooperating with the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk district of Kherson Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 30 May

Quote: "The enemy has stepped up counterintelligence measures in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk district of Kherson Oblast.

The occupiers are conducting massive raids on the homes and apartments of local residents. They check personal documents and mobile devices. In this way, the occupiers are trying to intimidate the local population and identify those who are helping the Ukrainian Defence Forces."

Background: Ukrainian National Resistance Center stated that Russian Interior Ministry officers intimidate local residents and force them to obtain Russian passports in the occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast.

