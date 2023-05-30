Air defence forces shoot down Russian drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night

Ukrainian defenders of Air Command Skhid (East) shot down a Russian drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 29-30 May.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At night, defenders from Air Command Skhid (East) shot down a drone over our oblast. Most likely, it was a Shahed-136."

Details: In general, Lysak has added that the night in the region was free of attacks.

Background: Ukrainian air defence forces shot down more than 20 Russian drones over Kyiv on the night of 29-30 May.

