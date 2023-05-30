Ukrainian defenders killed 410 Russian soldiers and destroyed 51 cruise missile in one day
Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 08:08
Russia has lost 207,440 soldiers, 3,445 artillery systems, 3,092 UAVs and 1,107 cruise missiles in the war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 30 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 207,440 (+410) military personnel
- 3,802 (+1) tanks
- 7,469 (+2) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,445 (+10) artillery systems
- 575 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 332 (+1) air defence systems
- 313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 298 (+0) helicopters
- 3,092 (+38) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,107 (+51) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,219 (+12) vehicles and tankers
- 454 (+1) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
