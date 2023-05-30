All Sections
Ukrainian defenders killed 410 Russian soldiers and destroyed 51 cruise missile in one day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 30 May 2023, 08:08
Ukrainian defenders killed 410 Russian soldiers and destroyed 51 cruise missile in one day
PHOTO FROM THE FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF

Russia has lost 207,440 soldiers, 3,445 artillery systems, 3,092 UAVs and 1,107 cruise missiles in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 30 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 207,440 (+410) military personnel 
  • 3,802 (+1) tanks
  • 7,469 (+2) armoured combat vehicles
  • 3,445 (+10) artillery systems 
  • 575 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 332 (+1) air defence systems 
  • 313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 298 (+0) helicopters 
  • 3,092 (+38) operational-tactical UAVs 
  • 1,107 (+51) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats 
  • 6,219 (+12) vehicles and tankers
  • 454 (+1) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

