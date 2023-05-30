All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses with Dutch Prime Minister creation of aviation coalition and strengthening air defence

European PravdaTuesday, 30 May 2023, 08:13

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the creation of an aviation coalition and the strengthening of the air defence system with Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Source: Zelenskyy in his video address on Monday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the president, he informed Rutte about the strikes conducted by Russian terrorists.

Quote: "We discussed our defence cooperation – our new aviation coalition, a coalition of modern fighter jets that we are creating. And we will create it! Of course, we also discussed strengthening our air defence," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked Rutte for his willingness to continue to help protect people.

"The Netherlands is among the leaders in helping protect against terror and bring terrorists to justice," the president said.

Background: On Friday 26 May, Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, said his state has not yet decided to provide F-16 fighters to Ukraine but is "seriously considering" such an option.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that the Netherlands may send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine after the pilots have completed training.

The Netherlands has provided Ukraine with 1.6 billion euros in military aid.

Advertisement: