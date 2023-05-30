Attack on Kyiv: private house and cars are on fire due to hit of fragments, woman injured

FIRE IS IN THE PRIVATE BUILDING IN DARNYTSKYI DISTRICT OF KYIV. PICTURE FROM TELEGRAM OF KYIV CITY MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian drones attacked Kyiv on the night of 29-30 May. Due to the falling of fragments, a private house caught fire in Darnytskyi district; three cars caught fire in Pecherskyi district; and a woman was hospitalized in Holosiivskyi district.

Source: Mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram; Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "All services head to the Podilskyi district of the capital for a call.

Emergency services are also heading to Holosiivskyi district of the city."

Details: Klitschko later reported that a private house in the Darnytskyi district was on fire due to falling of fragments.

The hitting of fragments into a private house in the Darnytskyi district was also confirmed by the Kyiv City Military Administration. "Emergency services units are heading to the scene. The seriousness of the destruction and the casualties are being confirmed," the administration said.

Kyiv City Military Administration also published a photo of a house on fire in Darnytskyi district.

The head of the capital called on the citizens to stay in shelters until the end of the air-raid warning.

Updated at 03:20. According to Klitschko, medics hospitalized the injured 27-year-old woman in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

As a result of falling fragments, three cars caught fire in the Pechersk district. A second explosion was recorded in the Podilskyi district, the head of the city said.

Updated at 03:35. "Holosiivskyi and Podilskyi district again. Explosions. Rescue workers and medics are on their way," Klitschko wrote.

Previously:

On the night of 29-30 May, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine, and explosions rang out in the capital.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, air defence system worked against Russian drones.

