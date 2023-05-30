All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia will try to prevent approval of defence deal with US – Czech Intelligence

European PravdaTuesday, 30 May 2023, 10:23

Czech intelligence believes Russia will try to prevent the approval of a security cooperation agreement between the US and the Czech Republic.

Source: Michal Koudelka, Chief of the Czech Security Information Service, during a conference in the lower chamber of the Czech parliament on 29 May, as reported by European Pravda, citing Euractiv

Details: The US and Czech defence ministers in Washington recently signed a defence treaty to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. However, the document still needs to be approved by the Czech parliament.

Quote: "It can be assumed that the Russians will use all their means, including hard disinformation, even of a personal or even intimate nature, a fifth column in our country and so on, to prevent the approval of this agreement," Koudelka said.

Advertisement:

Details: Several other European countries have also signed bilateral security cooperation agreements with the United States. This agreement has been the target of a disinformation campaign in Slovakia and has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties and the public.

Koudelka pointed out that this type of disinformation can reduce public morale and undermine NATO's unity. He believes we can expect to see increasingly sophisticated disinformation in the future.

He noted that this would be related to technology's development and greater availability, especially texts generated by artificial intelligence.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"The Russians can monitor our telephone communications. They have sufficient technical means to do so, located in the premises of the Russian Embassy in Prague," Koudelka stated.

Background: Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel called for efforts to be kept up to defeat Russia in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in Slovakia, former Defence Minister Jaroslav Nagy said that Slovak intelligence services had exposed Russia's attempt to rig the upcoming parliamentary elections in favour of the Smer-SD party.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Ukrainian Security Council Secretary reacted to Li Hui's words about possibility of negotiations with Russia
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: