Russian military spending remains high – UK Intelligence

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 10:40

Russia's military spending is almost certain to remain high, putting pressure on its public finances.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence on Twitter, as European Pravda reports

Details: On 25 May 2023, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported that Russian military spending in 2022 increased by 9.2% to US$86.4 billion. According to SIPRI, this equates to 4.1% of Russia's GDP.

As noted by UK analysts, Russia's actual military spending is highly uncertain due to the increased use of classified budget categories, especially since February 2022, and a lack of transparency.

Quote: "Russia has only recently resumed publishing headline expenditure breakdowns after suspending this in May 2022. It is almost certain that military spending remains elevated, and this is putting pressure on Russian government finances," the UK Ministry of Defence said in its review.

Background: UK analysts said Russia has recently seen more calls in the public space to force society to work for the needs of the war, which is rather reminiscent of the Soviet approach.

