Russian sabotage group attempts to enter Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast – General Staff report

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group made an unsuccessful attempt to cross Ukraine’s state border and enter Kharkiv Oblast on Tuesday, 30 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 30 May

Quote from the General Staff: "Today, an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group made an unsuccessful attempt to cross Ukraine’s state border in the vicinity of the settlement of Zelene in Kharkiv Oblast."

Details: The General Staff said that Russia continues to maintain some of its forces on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, in parts of Russia adjacent to the Ukrainian state border.

