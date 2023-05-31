All Sections
Safety principles of Zaporizhzhia power plant should provide for its complete liberation and demilitarisation – Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 01:35
Serhii Kyslytsia, photo from his FACEBOOK

Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, has stated that the principles of guaranteeing nuclear safety at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) should provide for its complete demilitarisation and liberation.

Source: Ukrinform citing Kyslytsia during the UN Security Council meeting on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Details: According to Kyslytsia, the Russian Federation continues to actively use the ZNPP for military purposes, deploying about 500 military personnel and 50 units of heavy weapons on the station's territory. He noted that military equipment, ammunition, and explosives are located in the turbine halls of power units 1, 2 and 4.

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine emphasised that the five principles of nuclear safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP formulated by the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, should be supplemented with requirements for its complete demilitarisation and de-occupation.

"They should include the following elements: firstly, the withdrawal of troops and all other Russian personnel illegally present at the station; secondly, guarantees of uninterrupted power supply to the ZNPP from the territory under the control of the government of Ukraine; thirdly, a humanitarian corridor to ensure the rotation of managerial, operational and repair personnel of the ZNPP to maintain the plant in a safe condition," Kyslytsia said.

The Permanent Representative emphasised that Ukraine considers it necessary to include relevant points in the new resolution of the IAEA Board of Directors if such a document is proposed for adoption at its next session.

Background: On 30 May, a meeting of the UN Security Council convened by Ukraine's partners – France and Ecuador – was held, at which the situation at the ZNPP was considered.

