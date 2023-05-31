All Sections
Two oil refineries reportedly attacked by drones in Russian Krasnodar Krai

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 04:58
A FIRE AT AFIPSKY OIL REFINERY IN KRASNODAR KRAI OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION. SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO

The Afipsky oil refinery caught fire in Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, with the fire likely caused by a drone strike.

Source: Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Krasnodar Krai, on Telegram; SHOT, a Russian Telegram channel; Baza, a Russian independent Telegram channel

Quote from Kondratyev: "A fire breaks out on the premises of the Afipsky oil refinery in Severskaya district. One of the fuel oil distillation units is on fire. The preliminary cause is the strike of a UAV."

Details: According to SHOT, the drone attack took place around 03:00.

"The plant was covered in flames and smoke. A powerful explosion was heard several kilometres away," the channel writes.

Baza shared a video allegedly showing a UAV striking the refinery.

At around 04:40, the Russian governor said that the fire at the refinery had been completely put down.

Update: Russian Telegram channels also reported that, in addition to the Afipsky Oil Refinery, a drone attacked the Ilskyi Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai.

The Russian Federation claims that a kamikaze drone fell on the territory of the refinery at around 03:00 but did not detonate.

Last week, the Russian Federation said that four drones attacked the Ilskyi Oil Refinery, but all of them were neutralised. The debris allegedly damaged the diesel fuel production plant, but it did not catch fire. The infrastructure of the refinery was not seriously damaged in both cases.

