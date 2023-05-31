Ukrainian defenders repel 22 Russian attacks in a day – General Staff report

On 29 May, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 22 Russian attacks.

Quote: "Yesterday, the Russian Federation conducted another large-scale air strike on the territory of Ukraine, using Shahed attack drones. Almost all of the drones were destroyed by our defenders. However, there were civilian casualties, private homes and other civilian and administrative infrastructure were damaged.

In total, the enemy carried out a missile strike and 64 air strikes, and fired 88 times from multiple-launch rocket systems over the past day.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts fully. Over the past day, the Defence Forces repelled 22 enemy attacks."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains stable, with no signs of offensive groups forming.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians made an unsuccessful attempt to infiltrate a sabotage and reconnaissance group across the state border of Ukraine near Zelene, Kharkiv Oblast. They conducted an airstrike near Udy in Kharkiv Oblast. The occupiers also fired mortar bombs and artillery shells at Khrinivka, Karpovychi, Yanzhulivka, Leonivka in Chenrihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Fotovyzh, Atynske, Uhroidy, Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the occupiers conducted an offensive near Masiutivka in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast, but failed. They carried out airstrikes near Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast. The settlements of Kamianka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted an offensive to the south of Kuzmyne, but failed. They carried out airstrikes near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Spirne in Donetsk Oblast, came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the invaders did not conduct offensive actions yesterday. They launched an airstrike near Vesele and a missile attack on New-York in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Pivnichne, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russian occupiers conducted an offensive near Sieverne, but failed. They launched airstrikes on Avdiivka. The Russians also fired artillery at Avdiivka, Orlivka, Pervomaiske and Netailove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka. The Russians launched an airstrike on Marinka. The settlements of Pobieda and Heorhiivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian occupation forces carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Vodiane, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka. They also fired on the settlements of Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Shakhtarske.

The Russians continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They carried out an airstrike on the area of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The occupiers shelled the settlements of Zelene Pole, Novopil and Temyrivka in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kherson, Sadove, Komyshany and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast; the town of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 11 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment. They also struck a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

The Ukrainian defenders destroyed 32 Shahed attack drones.

Moreover, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three command posts, a cluster of Russian military personnel and equipment, four artillery units at firing positions, an anti-aircraft missile system, three petrol storage points and an electronic warfare station.

