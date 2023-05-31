Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian air defence system and 32 drones in a day
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 08:16
During the day of 30 May, Ukrainian fighters killed about 470 Russian invaders, destroyed an air defence system, 32 drones of various types, 15 artillery systems and 3 Russian armoured combat vehicles.
Source: data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of 31 May
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 31 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 207,910 (+470) military personnel
- 3,802 (+0) tanks
- 7,472 (+3) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,460 (+15) artillery systems
- 575 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 333 (+1) air defence systems
- 313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 298 (+0) helicopters
- 3,124 (+32) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,107 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,230 (+11) vehicles and tankers
- 454 (+0) special vehicles
Data is being clarified.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!