Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian air defence system and 32 drones in a day

During the day of 30 May, Ukrainian fighters killed about 470 Russian invaders, destroyed an air defence system, 32 drones of various types, 15 artillery systems and 3 Russian armoured combat vehicles.

Source: data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of 31 May

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 31 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 207,910 (+470) military personnel

3,802 (+0) tanks

7,472 (+3) armoured combat vehicles

3,460 (+15) artillery systems

575 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

333 (+1) air defence systems

313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

298 (+0) helicopters

3,124 (+32) operational-tactical UAVs

1,107 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,230 (+11) vehicles and tankers

454 (+0) special vehicles

Data is being clarified.

photo by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

