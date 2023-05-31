Russia is increasingly losing initiative in war – UK Intelligence

MAP OF THE WAR AS OF 30 May 2023, screen: The UK Ministry of Defence on TWITTER

The UK Ministry of Defence has stated that in recent weeks, Russian troops have lost the initiative in the war and are forced to respond to the action.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence on 31 May, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Since the start of May 2023, Russia has increasingly ceded the initiative in the conflict and is reacting to Ukrainian action rather than actively progressing towards its own war aims."

Advertisement:

Details: They have stated that during May 2023, Russia carried out 20 nighttime unilateral attacks with drones and cruise missiles deep inside Ukraine. However, Russia did not have significant success in achieving its alleged goals: neutralising Ukraine's advanced air defences and destroying Ukrainian air defence forces.

On the ground, Russia redeployed its troops to respond to underground resistance movement’s attacks in western Russia.

Quote: "Operationally, Russian commanders are likely attempting to generate reserve forces and position them where they believe a Ukrainian counter-attack will occur. However, this has probably been undermined by uncommitted forces instead being sent to fill gaps in the front line around Bakhmut."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 31 May 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/wQzgpFMEfU



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/2GmVBRftKQ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 31, 2023

Background: The day before, the UK Intelligence had reported that Russia's military spending was almost certainly high, putting pressure on its public finances.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!